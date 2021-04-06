Lifestyle

NBA's Curry to auction 'Bruce Lee shoes' for families of Atlanta shooting victims

06 April 2021 - 09:59 By Reuters
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Image: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters/ File photo

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will auction a pair of custom game-worn shoes featuring a picture of martial arts icon Bruce Lee to raise money for the families of last month's Atlanta-area shootings victims.

Curry wore the yellow, white and black shoes — designed with the Bruce Lee Foundation and featuring Lee's famous quote “under the heavens, there is but one family” — during Sunday's 117-111 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks.

In the last year, there has been increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US. Eight people — six of whom were Asian women — were killed in a March 16 rampage in Atlanta.

“I think Stephen's gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action,” Shannon Lee, the daughter of the martial arts legend and chairperson of the board of directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, tweeted.

“I am honoured he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another.”

Speaking before Sunday's game, Curry said he had feelings of “disgust, horror and outright anger” at the violence in the US.

“After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives,” he told The Undefeated website

“We have to do better.”

The Biden administration announced measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from Covid-19 relief funds for US community programs that help victims. 

READ MORE:

Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes

More than a dozen San Jose, California, police officers walked through the white arches of the Grand Century Mall in “Little Saigon” to reassure a ...
News
22 hours ago

Mother wounded trying to shield 9-year-old son slain in California mass shooting

One of four people shot dead in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office was a 9-year-old boy struck by gunfire in the arms of his wounded mother as ...
News
1 day ago

Four reported dead, two wounded in mass shooting south of Los Angeles

Police in the Californian city of Orange reported a shooting on Wednesday with “multiple victims at the scene including fatalities”, and local news ...
News
5 days ago

White House announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 4 to 10 2021 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard ... Travel
  4. Destiny's Child stage costumes go up for auction Lifestyle
  5. Clubhouse: Is this exclusive audio-chat app the next frontier in social media? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...