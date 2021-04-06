Lifestyle

Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You forget who you are'

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
06 April 2021 - 08:25
Thandiwe Newton says her name is Zulu.
Thandiwe Newton says her name is Zulu.
Image: Thandiwe Newton/Instagram

British actress Thandiwe Newton declared in a Vogue interview that her name, which has been misspelt for years, would be reverting back to its original Shona spelling.

Newton said the name meant 'beloved' in Shona.

After getting praise for her decision to now include the 'w' which had been left out in her first movie credit and stayed that way, many pointed out that Thandiwe is not a Shona name.

In the article, Newton says her mother, a Zimbabwean, is of royal Shona lineage while her father is a lab technician from Cornwall, UK.

Newton apologised for the error on Twitter.

Despite the apology, the origins of her name quickly became a debate on social media.

The apology has pushed Newton to the top of the trends list in SA.

READ MORE

It's Thandiwe Newton from now on, says Hollywood actress

Thandiwe Newton is taking back what belongs to her.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Brighton Ngoma speaks out on his international ambitions

Watch out, world! Brighton is coming for the big time.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

SA will always be in my heart but I'm taking over the world, says Busiswa

"It is not relocating, it's avoiding load-shedding" she joked.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 4 to 10 2021 Lifestyle
  2. Britain's newest royal baby doesn't have a title — just like Archie Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Pregnant impala fails to cheat death after being ambushed by a leopard ... Travel
  4. Destiny's Child stage costumes go up for auction Lifestyle
  5. Clubhouse: Is this exclusive audio-chat app the next frontier in social media? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...