SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US

SA director Oliver Hermanus continues to fly the flag high with his 2019 movie, Moffie.

The movie made waves in the US after it was recently released in selected theatres, on digital and video on demand (VOD) platforms via IFC Films.

Moffie explores the life of a closeted young boy serving his mandatory military service during apartheid in 1980s.

The BAFTA nomination film is an adaptation of André-Carl van der Merwe’s memoir, which exposes the psychological violence of institutionalised homophobia

“Moffie” is an Afrikaans derogatory term for homosexuals.

The originally premiered as part of the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section in 2019 and later played at the London Film Festival, going on to receive three nominations at the British Independent Film Awards.