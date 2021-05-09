Movie Review

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' tries too hard to be more than an action movie

Director Taylor Sheridan's latest film is just your average ‘assassins on the hunt in the midst of a forest fire’ fare

There's no better time for fantasising about our ability to survive extreme scenarios than in the midst of a global pandemic. Enter director Taylor Sheridan, whose new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, continues his preoccupation with mixing tense wilderness survivalist stories with elements of film noir that sometimes overreach their genre tropes with existentialist philosophical ponderings.



Sheridan, whose previous work includes acting, writing the acclaimed Western neo-noir Hell or High Water, directing the 2017 Jeremy Renner survivalist noir Wind River and creating the modern-day Western series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, is interested in what happens when everything around you is imploding and all you have is your own ingenuity and toughness...