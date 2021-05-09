Lifestyle

Movie Review

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' tries too hard to be more than an action movie

Director Taylor Sheridan's latest film is just your average ‘assassins on the hunt in the midst of a forest fire’ fare

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
09 May 2021 - 00:01

There's no better time for fantasising about our ability to survive extreme scenarios than in the midst of a global pandemic. Enter director Taylor Sheridan, whose new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, continues his preoccupation with mixing tense wilderness survivalist stories with elements of film noir that sometimes overreach their genre tropes with existentialist philosophical ponderings.

Sheridan, whose previous work includes acting, writing the acclaimed Western neo-noir Hell or High Water, directing the 2017 Jeremy Renner survivalist noir Wind River and creating the modern-day Western series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, is interested in what happens when everything around you is imploding and all you have is your own ingenuity and toughness...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  2. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  3. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle
  4. Win one of five Guess Bella Vita fragrances with a matching backpack for ... Lifestyle
  5. Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody