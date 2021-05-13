'I need to take a break from talking: Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years

Ellen DeGeneres, one of the US's best-known talk show hosts, said on Wednesday she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different.

DeGeneres, 63, told her virtual audience that the show had been “the greatest experience of my life” and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed “to take a break from talking.”

“My instinct told me it's time. As a comedienne, I've always understood the importance of timing,” she said.

“Recently, I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, came to my window and whispered, 'You can still do stuff on Netflix.' And that was the sign I was looking for,” she quipped.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, produced by AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and syndicated to TV stations, has won more than 60 Emmy awards.