Virtual launch of ‘When the Village Sleeps’ by Sindiwe Magona on Thursday

Pan Macmillan Publisher
09 June 2021 - 10:45
Sindiwe Magona's latest novel is an ode to the complex strengths of SA women.
Join Pan Macmillan and Exclusive Books for the virtual launch of Sindiwe Magona’s When the Village Sleeps.

Dr Magona will be in conversation with Dr Garth Japhet, co-founder of Soul City, founding CEO of Heartlines and author of Like Water is for Fish.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: June 10
  • Time: 6pm
  • Register via Zoom

ABOUT THE BOOK 

When the Village Sleeps is a visionary novel about what the loss of identity and dignity do to a people afflicted by decades of brokenness.

Told through the lives and spirits of four generations of amaTolo women, including The Old who speak wisdom with ever-increasing urgency, it moves between the bustling township setting of Kwanele and the different rhythms of rural village life.

It recalls the sweeping sagas of the great AC Jordan and the Dhlomo brothers and invokes the poetry of SEK Mqhayi while boldly exploring urgent and contemporary issues.

An ode to the complex strengths of SA women, When the Village Sleeps is also a powerful call to respect the earth that nurtures human life, and to live in self-sufficiency and harmony with the environment and each other.

