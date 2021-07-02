Lifestyle

Got Covid-19? New study suggests you may need to stay away from your pets

02 July 2021 - 13:36 By Reuters
Dr Els Broens said the affection owners have for their cats and dogs may play a role in the pets' high Covid-19 infection rates. Stock photo.
Dr Els Broens said the affection owners have for their cats and dogs may play a role in the pets' high Covid-19 infection rates. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Soloway

If you think you have Covid-19, it might be best to stay away from your pets, says the author of a Dutch study that found a surprising number of dogs and cats may be getting infected.

“About one out of five pets will catch the disease from their owners,” said Dr Els Broens of Utrecht University in the Netherlands, although there are no known cases of the disease spreading from pets to humans.

“Luckily, the animals do not get very ill from it.”

In Broens' study, presented this week in a paper at the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households were tested in homes where humans were known to have had a coronavirus infection.

About 17% of the animals, 31 cats and 23 dogs, had antibodies for Covid-19, suggesting they had been infected.

Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect Covid-19 infections

Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with Covid-19, a finding they said ...
News
1 month ago

In addition, six cats and seven dogs, or 4.2% of the animals, had an active infection as shown by a PCR test.

Later testing showed those animals recovered quickly and did not pass it on to other pets in the same household, Broens said.

Covid-19 is thought to originate in bats and it has been known since the first months of the pandemic that non-human mammals can be infected, but few become seriously ill.

Only minks are known to have been infected by humans and then passed the disease on to other humans.

Broens said the affection owners have for their cats and dogs may play a role in the pets' high infection rates.

“A lot of the pet owners are in very close contact, like they sleep with their animals in their bed, so you can imagine that there's close contact, so that transmission can take place.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Iguana be surprised: animals reveal what really causes stress in humans

Experts have found that it seems to be rooted in environmental factors rather than behaviour
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out Covid-19

Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

They nose what they’re doing: dogs to help pick up pace of long Covid queues

Super-sniffer canines could greatly shorten testing lines at airports, says UK study
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with ... Food
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala Travel
  4. Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue ... Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town profile as 'gateway to Africa' gets a boost as cruise liner drive ... Travel

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...