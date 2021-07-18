Artistic swimming duo come out of retirement to fly the SA flag at the Tokyo Games

Clarissa Johnston and Laura Strugnell will be the first artistic swimmers to represent the country at Olympics in almost three decades

Clarissa Johnston, 30, and Laura Strugnell, 29, are SA's 2021 artistic swimming duet national champions. They have come out of retirement to represent SA at the Olympics for the first time since the country competed in the event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. They will be judged against the world's best teams, from Australia, Russia and the US.



We asked them:..