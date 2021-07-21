Five charities fighting food shortages — and how you can help them

In a bid to do its part to alleviate the food shortages now ongoing in KZN, Kind Crates is offering its customers the opportunity to donate a crate of produce, either to an individual of their choice, or to one of its pickup points.

Visit kindcrates.co.za to find out more about how Kind Crates has been using its powers for good, and to make a contribution of your own.

THE ANGEL NETWORK

Non-profit organisation The Angel Network has been working with HopeSA to send a full cargo truck and plane’s worth of food staples to KwaZulu-Natal.

It has already made two deliveries to date.

Visit theangelnetwork.co.za to learn more, or to make a donation.

CHEFS WITH COMPASSION

Chefs with Compassion (CWC) is a collaborative venture that aims to combat food waste, donating surplus ingredients to kitchens where they can be cooked and distributed to those in need.

Now, CWC is looking to do its part in assisting KwaZulu-Natal, and has been sending trucks of pre-cooked meals to affected parts of the province, also accepting donations of non-perishables and essential items such as nappies and baby formula.

Visit CWC's Facebook page to find out more.