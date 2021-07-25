KO, Nasty C: How rappers are keeping 'Mzansi-sounding hip-hop' alive

Local emcees walk a line between market appeal and being true to their roots, writes Bonkinkosi Ntiwane

"When hip-hop migrates, that geography shapes how it sounds over there," says Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, in the 2012 documentary Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap. And it's true. When you listen to a Prokid or HHP track, you can tell it's undeniably hip-hop, but you can also tell it's uniquely South African.



But have a casual listen to Priddy Prince and you'll be convinced he's the latest rap sensation from the land of Joe Biden. Born in 2005, the year MTV base was launched in Africa, he's the epitome of the new South African rapper — his sound heavily influenced by MTV's 16-year presence on the continent...