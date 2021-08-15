Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown

A springtime of new hope has arrived for the employees of this Joburg institution, writes Ufrieda Ho

The giant snake fell into slumber this winter. Lockdown's soporific spell made the silence grow thick and with it Jozi's monster anaconda slipped into quiet retreat in her old miners' pit. The Anaconda is a 90-second slither of theme park terror and thrill — the undisputed queen of Gold Reef City. But level 4 lockdown can make even queens cower.



A fortnight of lockdown dragged on, turning into a month-long shutdown for the park. Gold Reef City celebrates Joburg's mining origins with late-1880s-inspired buildings and gold rush décor. By the end of July, though, it started to feel eerily frozen in the bygone era it evokes...