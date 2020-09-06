Forget galleries: bike right up to artists' front doors on the Jozi Art Tour

Sanet Oberholzer gets a workout as she explores the workshops of several local artists by bicycle

Shopping for art need not be an exclusive, elaborate process. In fact, with so many artist studios and platforms right on our doorstep in downtown Johannesburg, sometimes buying art really is as easy as riding a bicycle.



If you're not sure where to start, a Jozi Art Tour from Kennedy Welani Tembo of Microadventure Tours (https://microadventuretours.co.za/) is the guy to turn to...