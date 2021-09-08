Lifestyle

Joburg animator fuses cartoon with reality in first of its kind show in SA

08 September 2021 - 11:39 By Sisipho Skweyiya and Shafiek Tassiem
Lwazi Msipha, an animation artist, works on his cartoon show 'My Cartoon Friend' at his home in Johannesburg.
Lwazi Msipha, an animation artist, works on his cartoon show 'My Cartoon Friend' at his home in Johannesburg.
Image: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for grown-ups and children, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV.

He hit on an idea: what if his children's cartoon character were to accidentally get stuck in the adult real world?

That notion forms the premise of My Cartoon Friend, which debuted on Cartoon Network in SA last month. Msipha is the first of his compatriots to get a full 13-episode series.

In the new show, Msipha plays himself as a young animator experimenting with new software when he accidentally exports his creation into the real world.

He is then stuck with Themba, his feisty, sharp-tongued animation, who he must accommodate into his life, and this proves challenging.

“Our relationship is like a Tom and Jerry type of relationship. He’s a cartoon in the real world and he doesn’t understand that in the real world the dynamics are different,” Msipha said.

“Adults can watch it, children can watch it. It’s basically for the whole family.”

He hopes to help grow SA’s nascent animation industry and attract talented upstarts to join in. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From zero to superhero: African animation takes off internationally

Animation in Africa is having a moment as global initiatives, along with interest from big hitters such as Netflix and Disney, bring new opportunities
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Changing the face of animation: SA's stars are rising — and they're female

Studio Yezi founder Thandiwe Mlauli is on a mission to 'open up the animation industry' and break box office records while doing so
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Bridges of opportunity: Animation initiative a boost for African artists

As demand for African content grows, this new collab links local talent with international mentors and creates platforms where emerging stars can ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA animator's unlikely cycling hero muscles his way on to the Tour de France

Claudio Pavan has combined his two passions, cycling and animation, to create hugely popular Ion Göttlich - who's been invited as a commentator on ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  2. Snoop Dogg is the new face of G-Star RAW The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN Lifestyle
  4. PODCAST | Effective home-based recovery from Covid-19 Health & Sex
  5. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...