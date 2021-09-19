Afrikaaps takes centre stage, and spawns its own dictionary

A language long overlooked as marginal even though it is intrinsic to Cape culture is getting deserved recognition in the form of a dictionary, writes Claire Keeton

Quintin “Jitsvinger” Goliath wrote his first rap in Afrikaaps on a typewriter at high school in 1996.



Words like jits (cool), dala (do it), ghuftie (huge) and poenas (cute) captured the language distinctive of the working class on the Cape Flats...