Daniel Craig to return to Broadway after five-act James Bond stint

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act.

The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous Macbeth on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run.

Craig, 53, who played Bond for the last time in No Time to Die, is a seasoned stage actor, appearing on Broadway in 2013 couple's drama Betrayal, and in multiple stage productions in London.