Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi name daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have unveiled the name of their newborn daughter: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Sienna was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on September 18.

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie), married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

The proud father took to Instagram to announce the news and share a sweet tribute to his second-born. Mapelli Mozzi is already a father to Christopher Woolf, with his former partner Dara Huang.

“Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.