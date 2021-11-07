The difference between blended and online learning

The world is evolving, and so is the way education is delivered. The past year has exposed us to different ways of learning, engaging, and collaborating. Traditionally, we studied face-to-face, then online, and now the combination of online and face-to-face learning, known as blended learning.

As SA continues to observe different alert levels due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some tertiary academic activities still occur online. This may be the case for the remainder of the 2021 academic year and beyond.

Technology has enabled so many of us. SMEs can now advertise like the big corporates; anyone can now become a content producer and share stories and, in some cases, produce and air movies thanks to YouTube and other social media platforms. Technology has also empowered and allowed many to fit studying into their lives. So, why not use technology to enhance learning in and out of the classroom?

These are the main differences between online and blended learning.

Blended learning

Blended learning combines contact and online learning activities. Students can also interact with lecturers and fellow students in the classroom and online. The approach is about using technology as a tool to enhance the learning experience. It has grown over the years with more and more educational institutions introducing this method of learning. Through the blended approach, students can sharpen their 21st-century skills such as creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Online Learning

Online learning involves 100% online delivery. All activities are completed online without physical engagement between the tutor and students. This mode of study allows students the flexibility to earn, live and study at the same time. Online learning can cost less than traditional learning methods, as there are no transport and accommodation costs that need to be considered. Students would, however, need a reliable internet connection and device to engage, collaborate and conduct research for their studies. Students who register for online learning at IIE Rosebank College have access to study material at no additional cost.

Technology is just a tool, and students would still need support and guidance to complete their qualifications. A commitment by both the lecturer and student is essential. These are some of the support services offered to IIE online students at IIE Rosebank College:

Programme success tutors who provide teaching and learning support.

Online information specialists to assist with writing, referencing, and other library resources.

Student wellness managers to help students cope psychologically. Managing work, family, and studies can be overwhelming without relevant support structures to help students cope.

Whether online or a blend of both online and face-to-face learning, students are empowered to take better control of their studies. Independent learning requires discipline, hard work and commitment to complete your qualification.

