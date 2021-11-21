Movies
In ‘King Richard’, Will Smith and cast portray family’s dreams of tennis glory
Biopic tells the story of the inspiration behind tennis’s greatest sisters
21 November 2021 - 00:00
What happens when you have a dream that everyone around you doubts? Do you give up the dream or pursue it in the face of a naysaying world?
That is the heart of the improbable story of Richard Williams, who had a plan for his daughters to become world tennis champions and wrote a manifesto for their lives before they were born. Richard’s dream coalesced with the physical attributes of Venus and Serena Williams — a different dream, different children, and the manifestation may not have come about...
