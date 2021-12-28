‘It’s been an unexpected joy’: Harry Potter cast shares fond memories in reunion special

Daniel Radcliffe remembers the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson found meeting up with her Harry Potter cast mates “an unexpected joy”, and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as “the greatest playground in the world”.

Many of the cast of the Harry Potter film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called Return to Hogwarts, to be broadcast on January 1 on HBO Max.

Radcliffe, 32, was just 11 years old when he was cast as the orphaned boy with magic powers. He said in the reunion on the set in Leavesden, outside London, that he would always be happy to talk about the film.

“Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here ... It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere,” he said, according to advance excerpts released on Monday.

Radcliffe recalls how he and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) hated being told to grow their hair out for a shaggier look in later films in the series.