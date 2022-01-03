Five ways to prepare your child for grade 1

Many parents are approaching a period of anxiety and excitement: getting ready to send their young children to grade 1.

While it may seem there is still plenty of time to adjust to the idea, it might take time to prepare for this big step, not just for parents but for children too.

Jenny Trollip, head of department at St Martin’s Junior Preparatory Phase in Johannesburg, said school readiness is f an area in which parents should seek guidance from qualified teachers.

However, because a child’s school readiness is determined by scholastic ability and emotional maturity, parents play a vital role at home.

To assist parents in doing this, she offers advice.

1. ESTABLISH A MORNING AND EVENING ROUTINE

“Your child should follow the same sequence of activities each morning so it becomes an automatic chain of tasks,” says Trollip.

“This leads to a sense of independence.”