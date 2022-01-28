Disney ‘taking a different approach’ for ‘Snow White’ remake after criticism

The Walt Disney Co says it is “taking a different approach” for its upcoming live action remake of the animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs after criticism from actor Peter Dinklage.

In an interview on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast WTF, Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, said the casting of a Latina actress in the titular role was “progressive” but called the story, based on the 19th-century fairytale, “backward”.

“Literally no offence to anything, but I was a little taken aback. They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said the Game of Thrones and Cyrano actor.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”