LISTEN | Here's how to live and die well, according to Sicelo Mbatha

Aspasia Karras takes tea with Sicelo Mbatha, spiritual nature guide, indigenous philosopher and founder of uMkhiwane Sacred Pathways

30 January 2022 - 00:00

Meeting Sicelo Mbatha for a hot tea (I have to mix these meals up) is akin to taking a masterclass with a highly evolved spiritual guru.

I thought I was going to talk wildlife conservation and our relationship to nature with a remarkably adept storyteller. I had gleaned that much from my speed-reading of his book Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness, co-authored with Bridget Pitt...

