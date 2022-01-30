Hot Lunch
LISTEN | Here's how to live and die well, according to Sicelo Mbatha
Aspasia Karras takes tea with Sicelo Mbatha, spiritual nature guide, indigenous philosopher and founder of uMkhiwane Sacred Pathways
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Meeting Sicelo Mbatha for a hot tea (I have to mix these meals up) is akin to taking a masterclass with a highly evolved spiritual guru.
I thought I was going to talk wildlife conservation and our relationship to nature with a remarkably adept storyteller. I had gleaned that much from my speed-reading of his book Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness, co-authored with Bridget Pitt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.