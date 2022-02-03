Lifestyle

PIC | Rihanna shares more snaps of her growing baby bump

According to reports, she’s excited to be a mother

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
03 February 2022 - 13:00
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. File image.
Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Just days after news of her pregnancy broke the internet, singer Rihanna has shared new snaps of her burgeoning baby bump. 

The pop star announced she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky through photos released on Monday, much to the delight of her legion of fans. 

Photographer Miles Diggs posted on his Instagram account an image of the duo with the caption “SHE IS!”

The pictures show the Diamonds hitmaker, 33, dressed in jeans and a hot-pink winter coat that is part way open and reveals her bare stomach. People magazine said the photos were taken at the weekend in Harlem.

On Thursday, the singer posted more images of her bump, including those from the photo shoot with her 120-million followers on Instagram.

Alongside the snaps was a short caption, “how the gang pulled up to black history month”.

According to People, Rihanna is excited to be a mom and is “loving all the changes to her body”. 

This is the couple’s first child together.

— Additional reporting by Reuters 

