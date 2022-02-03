PIC | Rihanna shares more snaps of her growing baby bump

Just days after news of her pregnancy broke the internet, singer Rihanna has shared new snaps of her burgeoning baby bump.

The pop star announced she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky through photos released on Monday, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

Photographer Miles Diggs posted on his Instagram account an image of the duo with the caption “SHE IS!”

The pictures show the Diamonds hitmaker, 33, dressed in jeans and a hot-pink winter coat that is part way open and reveals her bare stomach. People magazine said the photos were taken at the weekend in Harlem.

On Thursday, the singer posted more images of her bump, including those from the photo shoot with her 120-million followers on Instagram.