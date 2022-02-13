Photography

Barry Salzman tackles genocide in his darkly tender photographs

The artist is profoundly drawn to loss, trauma and the brutality and blindness that transform us into monsters. He perceives himself as a ‘public witness’.

Death and dying, or rather its abstract imprint, is not, one assumes, desired content for the arts and culture pages of a Sunday newspaper. Matisse, one glibly assumes, is the more desirable, his arabesques of bold colour, filtered light and dance, more soothing to his projected patron, the tired businessman taking a breather in his favourite armchair. But death and dying remains my theme, namely, its darkly tender expression in the photographs by Barry Salzman.



There is a reasonable framework to support the artist’s focus, the fact that we have lived — are living — through a plague, that death is terribly intimate. Who among us can truly say that they have not known death? Who has not shattered in the face of its chilling ubiquity?..