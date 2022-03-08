Oscar nominees celebrate 'year like no other' ahead of ceremony

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and other Academy Awards contenders gathered on Monday to celebrate at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon, one of the film industry's largest gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic limited the Hollywood awards circuit.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper also joined the crowd in a packed ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. Stars mingled with sound mixers, costume designers and other behind-the-scenes workers in contention for this year's Oscars, which will be awarded in a live ceremony on March 27.

“This is a year like no other,” said Will Packer, producer of this year's Oscars telecast. “If there's ever a time to be grateful for and revel in an occasion that allows us to be in the same room, ladies and gentleman, this is the year.”