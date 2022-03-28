×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

POLL | What do you think of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 March 2022 - 13:00
Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about the actor’s wife has sparked debate.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, sported a bald head to the 2022 Academy Awards after revealing she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.

Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith on stage, referencing the film G.I. Jane for which Demi Moore shaved her head. 

Smith at first seemed to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg claimed during a commercial break that Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motioned for him to brush it off. 

Smith later apologised to the Academy when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.

The last thing he said before he took his seat was: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars before winning best actor award

In a moment that left many Oscar attendees and those watching at home confused, actor Will Smith confronted Chris Rock on the Oscar stage after one ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock goes viral

"Nicole Kidman should win the Oscar for Best Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock," wrote one user.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Heartwarming movie CODA, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, the first time ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Scripted or ‘standing up for his wife’? — SA reacts to Will Smith giving Chris Rock a ‘warm klap’

What do you think of the slap?
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar

Actor Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store Food
  2. Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps ... Lifestyle
  4. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  5. ‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule