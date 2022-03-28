POLL | What do you think of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock?
Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about the actor’s wife has sparked debate.
Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, sported a bald head to the 2022 Academy Awards after revealing she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.
Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith on stage, referencing the film G.I. Jane for which Demi Moore shaved her head.
Smith at first seemed to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.
“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.
Back in his seat, Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”
The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg claimed during a commercial break that Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motioned for him to brush it off.
Smith later apologised to the Academy when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.
The last thing he said before he took his seat was: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”
