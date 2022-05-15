×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Local noir series and luxury French brand call out the beauties

Craig Jacobs Columnist
15 May 2022 - 00:00

From the pre-screening of a racy new series set in a family make-up empire to the arrival of a luxe French ethical cosmetics brand, beauty was buzzing on the social scene this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | A diamond- and star-studded multiverse Lifestyle
  2. Fashionistas bring their A game to SA Fashion Week’s opening party Lifestyle
  3. Fragrance launch of sneaker king Lekau Sehoana drips with finesse Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Is brain death reversible? Here’s what new research suggests Health & Sex
  4. Fashion meets hi-tech features in this affordable new smartphone Lifestyle
  5. Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail