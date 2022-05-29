A-Listers

IN PICTURES | Fifty shades of celebrity beauty

The official launch of Rihanna’s Fenty cosmetic line was the party of the week

From the jam-packed launch of a beauty hit that puts inclusion first, to the screening of a 1980s blockbuster reboot (that I almost missed) and on to the Africa Day opening of a new store by a label celebrating Nguni prints … aah, this was one of those “spoilt for choice” weeks on the social scene when it felt as though the pandemic had left the party...