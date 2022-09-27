Lifestyle

Fans go crazy over Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show announcement

The nine-time Grammy winner broke the news by posting a photo of her arm holding a football on social media on Sunday

27 September 2022 - 12:51 By Reuters
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards in London. She announced she will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show.
Image: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Social media on Monday went into overdrive after news that singer and businesswoman Rihanna will headline next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The nine-time Grammy winner broke the news by posting a photo of her arm holding a football on social media on Sunday. The NFL later shared the same image on Twitter with the caption “Let's GO” and the hashtag SBLVII.

“Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” said NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky.

Rihanna, 34, has sold more than 250-million records worldwide.

Taylor Swift originally had been offered the headlining halftime slot, but TMZ reported on Friday that she declined.

The league announced earlier this week that Apple Music had replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the halftime show, which will take place on February 12 at Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL said more than 120-million viewers watched the halftime show held at Super Bowl LVI, which featured Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. That performance earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Past Super Bowl performers include Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Paul McCartney and Madonna.

Fans reacted to the news, sharing their excitement to see the Rudeboy hit maker finally back on stage.

Here are some reactions to the news:

— Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Field Level Media via Reuters

