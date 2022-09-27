Fans go crazy over Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Social media on Monday went into overdrive after news that singer and businesswoman Rihanna will headline next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The nine-time Grammy winner broke the news by posting a photo of her arm holding a football on social media on Sunday. The NFL later shared the same image on Twitter with the caption “Let's GO” and the hashtag SBLVII.

“Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” said NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky.

Rihanna, 34, has sold more than 250-million records worldwide.