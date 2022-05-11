×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit

Beauty mogul set to take over Africa

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
11 May 2022 - 11:56
Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios. File photo.
Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios. File photo.
Image: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After big demand, beauty brand Fenty is finally hitting African shores.

The announcement was made on the company founder Rihanna’s official Twitter page, and included Botswana and Zimbabwe among the locations that will introduce the brand to the continent.

While the R&B sensation often makes headlines for her pregnancy looks and elusive ninth album, the news excited fans of Rihanna’s music and fashion empire.

Rihanna revealed in her tweet she had been “waiting for this moment” for some time.

It was revealed Fenty products would be made available to local customers at Edgars and Arc stores. 

That’s not all the love Rihanna was showing for local fans. Eagle-eyed fashionistas and local designer Rich Mnisi were able to spot that Rihanna was dressed in Thebe Magugu’s white collarbone knit dress from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection for the announcement.

Launched in 2017, the Fenty brand has enjoyed notoriety for its diverse offering, including 50 different shades of foundation for makeup lovers across different racial groups.

Much like the namesake clothing brand, the beauty brand also offers products that are conscious of their environmental impact with skincare products that are cruelty-free and vegan.

It is also one of the first to pioneer genderless skincare products, with Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky as one of its ambassadors. 

