PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name

The Good American co-founder welcomed her second child with former partner Tristan Thompson earlier this year

01 November 2022 - 12:26
Khloé Kardashian has released snaps of her baby son who was born in August via surrogate.
Image: Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

US reality star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian has shared the first pics of her youngest child but she's yet to announce his name.

The Kardashians star and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed a second child via surrogate earlier this year. The boy's name is yet to be revealed.

While the Good American co-founder opened up about the drama between her and Tristan in the second season of The Kardashians, viewers got a glimpse of the baby during the birth.

On Monday, the mom of two took to social media to share more snaps of the tot with his big sister True, 4.

The adorable pics, shared with her 278-million followers on Instagram, showed a smiling True holding the baby, who was dressed in a Tigger costume.

Accompanying the snaps was a simple caption, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and baby brother. (Shhhhh... But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)".

Khloé, 38, and Tristan broke up again last year after reports emerged that the basketball star had conceived a third baby with another woman.

Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy amid a nasty paternity battle. The baby was conceived while Tristan, 31, was still in a relationship with Khloé.

