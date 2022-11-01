PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name

US reality star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian has shared the first pics of her youngest child but she's yet to announce his name.

The Kardashians star and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed a second child via surrogate earlier this year. The boy's name is yet to be revealed.

While the Good American co-founder opened up about the drama between her and Tristan in the second season of The Kardashians, viewers got a glimpse of the baby during the birth.

On Monday, the mom of two took to social media to share more snaps of the tot with his big sister True, 4.