‘She’s here’: It’s a girl for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Award-winning musician and his wife welcomed their third child on January 13
Image: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage via Getty Images
It’s a beautiful and healthy girl.
Award-winning musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced the gender and name of the latest addition to their family in a sweet post shared on the couple’s social media pages on Thursday night.
On her Instagram page, Teigen shared a snap of her two older children, Luna and Miles, holding the newborn wrapped in a white blanket.
A caption read: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens. The house is bustling and our family could not be happier.
“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes. We feel it all,” said the mother of three.
Legend, real name John Stephens, shared the same snap with a different message.
“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy.
“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word,” the proud father said.
Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, welcomed their third baby on January 13. According to Daily Mail, the All of Me hitmaker shared news of the birth at a concert that same day, telling fans the tot was born that morning.
Esti's birth comes more than two years after Teigen revealed the heartbreaking loss of her third child Jack, who she miscarried 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
The Lip Sync Battle host opened up about her grieving journey in a lengthy essay posted on Medium in 2020 and shared her grieving process on social media over the following months.
