Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to 'the son we almost had' a year after losing Jack

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
29 September 2021 - 14:17
Chrissy Teigen remembered her third child Jack, a year after she miscarried him. File photo.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her unborn baby Jack a year after losing him, in a move labelled “admirable” by her followers.

Last September, Teigen revealed the heartbreaking loss of her third child, who she miscarried 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle host opened up about her grieving journey in a lengthy essay posted on Medium and shared her grieving process on social media over the months.

On Wednesday, the former model shared a heartbreaking image of her and husband John Legend holding hands shortly after she miscarried Jack. 

Teigen and Legend are already parents to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. The post was shared on National Sons Day. 

Next to it, she posted a lengthy message to “the son we almost had”.

A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever,” she said. 

Fellow celebrities and fans commented under the post, shared with her 35.3-million followers, hailing her “vulnerability and strength” as “admirable”. 

