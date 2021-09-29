Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to 'the son we almost had' a year after losing Jack

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her unborn baby Jack a year after losing him, in a move labelled “admirable” by her followers.

Last September, Teigen revealed the heartbreaking loss of her third child, who she miscarried 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle host opened up about her grieving journey in a lengthy essay posted on Medium and shared her grieving process on social media over the months.

On Wednesday, the former model shared a heartbreaking image of her and husband John Legend holding hands shortly after she miscarried Jack.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. The post was shared on National Sons Day.

Next to it, she posted a lengthy message to “the son we almost had”.