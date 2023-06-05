Lifestyle

'An absolute joke' — Fans shocked by Musa Motha not winning 'Britain's Got Talent'

05 June 2023 - 09:20
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South African Musa Motha wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance in the 'Britain’s Got Talent' finale on Sunday evening.
Image: Britain's Got Talent/YouTube

He may not have been crowned Britain's Got Talent champion, but South African dancer Musa Motha won over audiences worldwide with his breathtaking performance in Sunday night's finale.

The amputee, who lost his leg after being diagnosed with cancer, made history last week when he achieved the show’s first-ever group golden buzzer.

He competed in the final against singer Amy Lou, comedic dancer Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, Ugandan dancers Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, singer Malakai Bayoh, acrobats Duo Odyssey, magician Cillian O'Connor and dancer Lillianna Clifton.

He was reportedly the bookies' favourite but failed to make the top three. The act with the most votes on the night is declared the winner of the competition. 

Motha gave it his all on the night, in a stunning performance of light and darkness. His performance drew on themes of struggles, support and victory.

It earned him a standing ovation from the audience and judges, as thunderous cheers could be heard across the venue.

While he may not have got the most votes on the show, social media was flooded with support for Motha.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

