‘I knew this dress had to be banging’: How to help a blind bride see red
Cornelle Leach has a stunning Gert-Johan Coetzee wedding dress of crimson satin — but she’ll never see it unless her GoFundMe drive succeeds
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Like any young bride-to-be, marketing graduate Cornelle Leach, 24, is excited about getting married. But while others obsess about colour schemes, floral bouquets and décor decisions, her dream is simply to see the ethereal beauty of her wedding dress with her own eyes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.