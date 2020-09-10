Can Clicks win back the public's trust following their hair ad fiasco?

While Clicks may not be the first company to find itself in the trenches after publishing an advert that was seen to be racially insensitive, the situation highlights how hard it is for even the most beloved brands to win back the public’s trust after making such a blunder.

As trends analyst and cultural strategist Nicola Cooper puts it: “If consumers are going to spend their money with you, they want to feel respected and represented. If you have lost that, undoing [the damage caused] is far more laborious than the incident [itself].”

The health and beauty retailer has faced a fierce backlash since Friday, when an offensive advert created by haircare brand TRESemmé was published on its website. It included visuals of white hair marked “normal” and “flat and fine” and of African hair labelled “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”.