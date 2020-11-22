Giving our female photographers a fair shot behind the lens

The Lampost Luminaries initiative aims to help talented young creatives who could be breakout stars break in to the male-dominated photography industry

It's no secret that photography is a male-dominated industry and that women scarcely get the recognition they deserve. For Lampost, a leading local photography and creative management agency, this is cause for change.



So, after a nationwide scouting process, a women-led team from Lampost selected four young female photographers to mentor and upskill in a 10-month programme titled Lampost Luminaries...