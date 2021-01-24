Natural instinct: Five of our favourite eco-friendly beauty brands

The makers of these wonderful products keep your wellbeing (and nature’s) top of mind

1. CHILL, CAPE TOWN



It's easy to chill with your skincare regime when you add any of the offerings from Chill, Cape Town. The local brand prides itself on being all natural, vegan, cruelty-free and making use of only organic ingredients and glass jars...