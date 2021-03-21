Modern mullet is 2021's most-wanted cut for women, says Hairdresser of the Year

Award-winning stylist Candice Mckay on the inspiration behind her annual hairstyle collection and the latest hair trends

There's no doubt that the pandemic had a huge impact on our creative expression and, for Candice Mckay, newly awarded Hairdresser of the Year at the Salon International Africa Awards, her annual hair collection expresses an ode to resilience, regeneration and rebirth.



Called the Lotus Collection, it's dedicated to Andrea Diobelli, and looks to the lotus as a beacon of solace in a time of uncertainty, hardship and loss...