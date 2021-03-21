Modern mullet is 2021's most-wanted cut for women, says Hairdresser of the Year
Award-winning stylist Candice Mckay on the inspiration behind her annual hairstyle collection and the latest hair trends
21 March 2021 - 00:00
There's no doubt that the pandemic had a huge impact on our creative expression and, for Candice Mckay, newly awarded Hairdresser of the Year at the Salon International Africa Awards, her annual hair collection expresses an ode to resilience, regeneration and rebirth.
Called the Lotus Collection, it's dedicated to Andrea Diobelli, and looks to the lotus as a beacon of solace in a time of uncertainty, hardship and loss...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.