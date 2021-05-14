The Miss Universe crown is sparkly, super expensive and you can try it on

SA's Natasha Joubert is among the 74 beauty queens from around the globe who are vying for the Miss Universe crown.

We'll find out which woman will be victorious during the pageant's finale in Hollywood, Florida, on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time).

In the meantime, here are some fast facts about the glittering headpiece they're all hoping to get their hands on:

1. IT'S CALLED 'THE POWER OF UNITY' CROWN

The Miss Universe crown was crafted by Mouawad, a Lebanese jewellery firm.

It's intricate design features a series of sparkling leaves and flowers connected by vines, which are intended to symbolise “the community of women from around the world whose bonds unite them”. The idea is to remind us that “in unity, lies power”.