Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair

Pretoria’s Natasha Joubert is currently living it up in Hollywood, Florida, where she’s one of 74 beauty queens from around the globe competing to be crowned Miss Universe.

She’s already had a reunion with the reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, who will crown her successor during the pageant’s glam finale on Sunday.

Wouldn’t it be incredible to see the title pass from one South African to another? Though it’s rare for a country to win back-to-back, anything is possible.

After all, Tunzi’s 2019 victory was the continuation of a lucky streak for the women of Mzansi with Tamaryn Green named first runner-up in 2018 and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (now Tebow) having won in 2017.