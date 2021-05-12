Lifestyle

Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair

12 May 2021 - 09:25 By Toni Jaye Singer
Natasha Joubert, who was the second runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA pageant, is representing Mzansi at Miss Universe. If she wins, she'll be the fourth South African to wear the crown.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Pretorias Natasha Joubert is currently living it up in Hollywood, Florida, where shes one of 74 beauty queens from around the globe competing to be crowned Miss Universe.

Shes already had a reunion with the reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, who will crown her successor during the pageants glam finale on Sunday.

Wouldn’t it be incredible to see the title pass from one South African to another? Though it’s rare for a country to win back-to-back, anything is possible. 

After all, Tunzi’s 2019 victory was the continuation of a lucky streak for the women of Mzansi with Tamaryn Green named first runner-up in 2018 and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (now Tebow) having won in 2017.

Tebow, who will act as a backstage correspondent during the Miss Universe finale, has known Joubert for years and has been providing her with moral support and advice.

“Demi assisted me a lot in terms of telling me this is something that’s mindset-based. You need to rock up [at the pageant] and be confidently yourself. I told myself, this is what I have to offer, this is the best version of Natasha and the rest is destiny. When I arrived [in the US] I was like, game on. This is SA and we aren’t here to play,” Joubert told the Sunday Times.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow has been acting as a mentor to Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert.
Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“It’s a huge privilege to come after women such as Tebow and Tunzi. They inspire me to continue a legacy,” she said.

If you’d like to help Joubert bring the crown home, download the official Miss Universe app and vote her into the Top 21.

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). ​It will be broadcast on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103).

