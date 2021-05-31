Natasha Joubert, Dineo Langa and more: May’s celeb fashion hits and misses
Some A-listers’ OTT looks left us feeling cold this month
The end of May is upon us, and it is time to round up our contenders for the best and worst dressed celebs of month.
As the weather turned colder, some A-listers took the opportunity to show off the stunning jerseys and jackets in their wardrobes. Others dug out bedazzled gowns for formal events.
Here are six stars whose outfits caught our attention:
FASHION HITS
NATASHA JOUBERT
SA’s Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert made a dazzling impression on stage during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition in this velvety, ornate retro pinup look, reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit and silver screen film stars.
Pageants are a world of their own, and while we wouldn’t necessarily want to see this look on a red carpet, Joubert cast a stunning silhouette and looked immaculate in this Jolache Couture creation.
As usual, our local contender did us all very proud despite missing out on a spot in the Top 20 during the pageant’s US finale.
BONANG MATHEBA
The sheer effortlessness of the TV personality’s luxe monochrome garb has us feeling weak at the knees, and pining for a private jet and champagne of our own. The gold chain and sunglasses elevate an otherwise simple, well-executed winter look. Kudos.
AYANDA THABETHE
The model looks badass and beautiful here, rocking Doc Martens-style combat boots, a delicate Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, big shades and a playful printed T-shirt. We’re all for taking a page out of her book and enjoying the last of the sun in style, combining heavy, masculine components with a bit of feminine finesse.
STYLE STUMBLES
DINEO LANGA
Dineo Langa is a stellar presenter and an inspiration in so many respects, but the tiered red monstrosity she wore onstage at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) should have been vetoed by her and her glam squad long before it made its awkward public debut.
A sort of hybrid-cross between a 1980s-style red flamenco skirt and one of those bottom-heavy wedding dresses, this gown was horrible to behold and should be broken down and reconstituted as curtains — or something — asap.
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
The talented Homeground presenter looks absolutely beautiful in this picture despite her outfit’s many shortcomings. The odd combination of colours in that shimmery print aren’t doing her any favours, while the length of that mini skirt combined with the high pumps she’s wearing seem a little too much like spring attire to make sense with the long sleeves on the dress.
THULI PHONGOLO
The show-stopping sheer and sparkly creation that actress and influencer Thuli Phongolo wore for this year’s Saftas is definitely polarising: you’ll either love the nude illusion that culminates in a heavy skirt of black feathers, or, like us, you’ll find the effect a bit disjointed and dated. Phongolo always looks stunning, but the fact is this has been done before and done better.