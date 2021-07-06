'Women’s bodies are not a political battleground' — Van Damme defends Lindiwe Sisulu in outfit debate

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on the debate around the outfit minister Lindiwe Sisulu wore to a meeting in Nkandla, telling her followers that “women’s bodies are not a political battleground”.

The human settlements, water and sanitation minister turned heads over the weekend when she arrived at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead dressed to the nines.

While some dragged Sisulu's choice of outfit, questioning how she was able to navigate the terrain at Nkandla in designer heels, Van Damme took to social media to call critics to order.

“You could critique minister Lindiwe Sisulu without mentioning her body or how she dresses. It’s possible. Women’s bodies are not a political battleground,” she wrote.

When approached previously for comment on her social media posts, Van Damme said she was simply sharing her observations.

Van Damme also corrected those who suggested the minister is a “princess” and asked why people were focused on her outfit and not on what she had said about the meeting in Nkandla.