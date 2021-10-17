IN PICS | All the glam outfits worn by the finalists at the Miss SA pageant

No beauty pageant would be complete without a sparkling crown or glamorous gowns — and the finale of the 2021 Miss SA competition delivered on both fronts.

On Saturday night the stage erected in the Grand Arena of Cape Town's GrandWest Casino turned into a runway as the 10 finalists modelled garments by some of the country's brightest design talents.

This included Tracy Efstathiou of TracyB Swimwear, Georges Malelu (formerly of Quiteria and George), Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, Lena-Lisa Retief of Lena-Lisa and Iman Itumeleng Mtshali of Iman Shaik.

Winner Lalela Mswane and runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi also donned striking red dresses by Willet Designs Couture for the crowning ceremony.

Take a look: