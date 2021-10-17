The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | All the glam outfits worn by the finalists at the Miss SA pageant

17 October 2021 - 06:00 By Toni Jaye Singer

No beauty pageant would be complete without a sparkling crown or glamorous gowns — and the finale of the 2021 Miss SA competition delivered on both fronts.

On Saturday night the stage erected in the Grand Arena of Cape Town's GrandWest Casino turned into a runway as the 10 finalists modelled garments by some of the country's brightest design talents.

This included Tracy Efstathiou of TracyB Swimwear, Georges Malelu (formerly of Quiteria and George), Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, Lena-Lisa Retief of Lena-Lisa and Iman Itumeleng Mtshali of Iman Shaik.

Winner Lalela Mswane and runners-up Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi also donned striking red dresses by Willet Designs Couture for the crowning ceremony.

Take a look:

The top five contestants in the 2021 Miss SA pageant wearing custom gowns inspired by their childhood memories.
The top five contestants in the 2021 Miss SA pageant wearing custom gowns inspired by their childhood memories.
Image: Twitter/@Official_MissSA

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant

Lalela Mswane bested nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the Miss SA title on Saturday.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

‘I know I’ve fulfilled my purpose,’ says Shudufhadzo Musida

As she hands over her crown, outgoing Miss SA is thrilled she’s been able to help destigmatise mental health issues.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

'Stunning inside and out': SA reacts to Lalela Mswane's Miss SA win

Mzansi has a new queen and social media is in celebration mode.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Miss SA Lalela Mswane on secrets no-one knows and Covid-19's silver lining

Fast facts about Mzansi's newly crowned queen.
Lifestyle
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents Lifestyle
  3. All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant Lifestyle
  4. 'Stunning inside and out': SA reacts to Lalela Mswane's Miss SA win Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA Lalela Mswane on secrets no-one knows and Covid-19's silver lining Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole