Thickleeyonce on her favourite local designers, makeup brand
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Vlogger, blogger and all-round mogul, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has turned her love for fashion and photography into one of the most beloved online entities in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.