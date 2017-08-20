Yum! 4 local restaurants well worth checking out
A round up of new eateries in Bloem, Umhlanga and Joburg
COPPER AND COAL WOODFIRED GRILL, BLOEMFONTEIN
A spot for meat-lovers, this coal-themed restaurant is uplifted by copper features.
Chef Riaan Louw and team prepare steaks, tapas-style starters, roosterkoeke and the bananarama dessert in the open kitchen.
The menu allows you to order a custom plate so try a braaibroodjie or paptert instead of chips.
Dish you would kick yourself if you missed: Order the 400g fillet on the bone.
Tipple: The only place in Bloemfontein that serves Stellenbrau craft beer. A great wine list.
Where to find it: Recon Park, Faan Fereirra Avenue, Langenhoven Park. Call 051-451-1122.
SOUL SOUVLAKI, CRAIGHALL
Soul Souvlaki started out as a market stand, dishing out sinfully good Greek food at Maboneng and other weekly markets.
This hole-in-a-wall location in Craighall's Shepherd Market will serve souvlaki all week long, delighting owner Dino Vlachos' followers.
Dish you would kick yourself if you missed: The lamb souvlaki, rolled in a warm pita with tzatziki, rocket, red onion, tomato and chilli.
Tipple: Order coffee while you wait for takeaways.
Where to find it: 339 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park. Call 079-467-7897.
THE VILLAGE TABLE, UMHLANGA
The Village Table offers light Portuguese - South American - and Mediterranean-inspired dishes as well as a sea view to die for. Open from daybreak to dinner.
It's headed up by well-known South African restaurateur Luis Ferreira, who has been tempted out of retirement.
Dishes you would kick yourself for missing: The calamari, prawn and chorizo starter, the pulled-pork rissole.
Tipple: The rosemary berry blush, a clean, thirst-quenching mocktail.
Where to find it: The Pearls of Umhlanga Mall, 6 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga. Call 087-288-4235.
GROUNDED AT ECHO, PRETORIA
A mix of homely comfort and hipster mod, Grounded at Echo offers excellent coffee and interesting food in a part of Pretoria not known for culinary excellence.
Masego Matila is in charge of the busy complement of chefs and kitchen workers.
Dish you would kick yourself for missing: The Moot BLT with bacon, cheddar, pesto, aioli and homemade vegetable pickles. Yum.
Tipple: Fresh Red, a double shot of red espresso in sparkling water with lemon juice and fresh mint.
Where to find it: 353 24th Avenue, Villieria, Pretoria. Call 012-329-0159.
