Food

Yum! 4 local restaurants well worth checking out

A round up of new eateries in Bloem, Umhlanga and Joburg

17 October 2017 - 11:20 By ROBERTA THATCHER, HENNIE FISHER and SHELLEY SEID
Copper and Coal Woodfired Grill in Bloem is a must for meat lovers.
Copper and Coal Woodfired Grill in Bloem is a must for meat lovers.
Image: Supplied

COPPER AND COAL WOODFIRED GRILL, BLOEMFONTEIN

A spot for meat-lovers, this coal-themed restaurant is uplifted by copper features. 

Chef Riaan Louw and team prepare steaks, tapas-style starters, roosterkoeke and the bananarama dessert in the open kitchen.

The menu allows you to order a custom plate so try a braaibroodjie or paptert instead of chips.

Dish you would kick yourself if you missed: Order the 400g fillet on the bone.

Tipple: The only place in Bloemfontein that serves Stellenbrau craft beer. A great wine list.

Where to find it: Recon Park, Faan Fereirra Avenue, Langenhoven Park. Call 051-451-1122.

Hangover cures & brekkie flatbreads: Jozi cafe's novel take on brunch

That Spot on 4th, the newest little cafe to open in Parktown North, is fast becoming a neighbourhood favourite
Lifestyle
2 months ago
Lamb souvlaki rolled in a warm pita.
Lamb souvlaki rolled in a warm pita.
Image: Supplied

SOUL SOUVLAKI, CRAIGHALL

Soul Souvlaki started out as a market stand, dishing out sinfully good Greek food at Maboneng and other weekly markets.

This hole-in-a-wall location in Craighall's Shepherd Market will serve souvlaki all week long, delighting owner Dino Vlachos' followers.

Dish you would kick yourself if you missed: The lamb souvlaki, rolled in a warm pita with tzatziki, rocket, red onion, tomato and chilli.

Tipple: Order coffee while you wait for takeaways.

Where to find it: 339 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park. Call 079-467-7897.

The Village Table.
The Village Table.
Image: Supplied

THE VILLAGE TABLE, UMHLANGA

The Village Table offers light Portuguese - South American - and Mediterranean-inspired dishes as well as a sea view to die for. Open from daybreak to dinner.

It's headed up by well-known South African restaurateur Luis Ferreira, who has been tempted out of retirement.

Dishes you would kick yourself for missing: The calamari, prawn and chorizo starter, the pulled-pork rissole.

Tipple: The rosemary berry blush, a clean, thirst-quenching mocktail.

Where to find it: The Pearls of Umhlanga Mall, 6 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga. Call 087-288-4235.

Grounded at Echo serves excellent coffee.
Grounded at Echo serves excellent coffee.
Image: Supplied

GROUNDED AT ECHO, PRETORIA

A mix of homely comfort and hipster mod, Grounded at Echo offers excellent coffee and interesting food in a part of Pretoria not known for culinary excellence.

Masego Matila is in charge of the busy complement of chefs and kitchen workers.

Dish you would kick yourself for missing: The Moot BLT with bacon, cheddar, pesto, aioli and homemade vegetable pickles. Yum.

Tipple: Fresh Red, a double shot of red espresso in sparkling water with lemon juice and fresh mint.

Where to find it: 353 24th Avenue, Villieria, Pretoria. Call 012-329-0159.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Does Joburg's Momo Soko live up to the hype?

The little sister of Momo Bauhaus, this Illovo eatery serves up Asian favourites, tapas style
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Sushi burritos: culinary genius or food mashup fail?

Taste testing the latest fusion food craze at Joburg's Sushi Burrito & Co
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Gastro-pub serves up old-school British bar snacks with lots of oomph

From Beef Wellington to scotch eggs, The Crazy Horse has brought the best of Britain's classic pub grub to Cape Town
Lifestyle
24 days ago

Most read

  1. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  2. Sex Talk | How to get what you want during sex Health & Sex
  3. Movie Review: 'Blade Runner 2049' is a future classic Lifestyle
  4. What gets you going in bed? Take this survey & let us uncover SA's sexy side Lifestyle
  5. 4 things hip hop fans MUST know before catching Migos in concert Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X