Yum! 4 local restaurants well worth checking out

COPPER AND COAL WOODFIRED GRILL, BLOEMFONTEIN

A spot for meat-lovers, this coal-themed restaurant is uplifted by copper features.

Chef Riaan Louw and team prepare steaks, tapas-style starters, roosterkoeke and the bananarama dessert in the open kitchen.

The menu allows you to order a custom plate so try a braaibroodjie or paptert instead of chips.

Dish you would kick yourself if you missed: Order the 400g fillet on the bone.

Tipple: The only place in Bloemfontein that serves Stellenbrau craft beer. A great wine list.

Where to find it: Recon Park, Faan Fereirra Avenue, Langenhoven Park. Call 051-451-1122.