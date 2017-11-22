This local chef spent R70k on culinary inspiration - & it shows in his food

Alex Poltera, the talented head chef at the Midlands-based Fern Hill Hotel, comes out to play at his occasional food and wine pairings.

Held at the hotel's Snooty Fox restaurant, such events give him the opportunity to experiment with ingredients and pair them with some spectacular wines.

Poltera's story is fascinating. Trained by his hotelier parents and through the South African Chefs Academy in Cape Town, his dream trip - which he spent most of his life saving for - was to travel to the UK to dine at as many high-end restaurants as possible.

In 28 days, he managed to eat at 31 restaurants, 19 with Michelin stars and four with three Michelins. That cost him R70,000.

The experience opened his eyes to endless possibilities and, on his return to South Africa, he eagerly began his gastronomic experiments. But the drastically changed menu was hard for the Midlands folk to swallow.

People in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, he says, still want a big steak and chips. "I had to go back to the drawing board and take baby steps to introduce things slowly."

Now, Poltera describes his menu as having a gastro pub vibe, with ethically sourced, good-quality ingredients.

"People's attitudes have changed in leaps and bounds," he says, "and now customers enjoy different cuisine occasionally."