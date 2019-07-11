Can people please stop asking for fresh chilli at restaurants?

There must be a special place in hell for whoever it was who popularised the ubiquitous pots of fresh chilli, minced garlic and sad, dry “Parmesan” deposited thoughtlessly on to restaurant tables around our fair country.

It’s easily one of my top five worst gripes as a Johannesburg restaurant owner. SARS, the constant staffing conveyor belt and people bringing in two crap bottles of wine in their stupid company golf day bottle carrier are some of the others.

But fresh chilli … Jeez. It makes my heart bleed and my head explode. I know it’s cold out there, but do we need to light a fire in our mouths?

Often, the worst moment of my working night goes like this:

I carry a plate of ravioli out of the kitchen.

The chef has made the fresh ricotta for the filling from scratch. He's painstakingly prepared the pasta; hand rolling the dough and folding it into little pockets. He's cooked it for only a minute so it's perfectly al dente. He's placed it on top of a generous spoonful of silky smooth celeriac puree or wild mushrooms. He's grated some Asiago on top; the cheese has been ageing for five years; it's at its crumbly, gum-tingling best.

This dish, prepared with 20 years of experience and a heartful of give a damn, goes down in front of the customer. And before it hits the table, before they even cast their eyes upon it, comes the request that makes my blood boil: “Do you have some fresh chopped chilli?”