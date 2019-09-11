Nando’s flame-grills Pick n Pay’s chicken advert
Chicken, anyone?
Fast-food chain Nando’s has taken a dig at supermarket group Pick n Pay, following the release of its “It's not Chicken, its iNkukhu” advert.
The supermarket recently launched a new line of chicken it referred to as “iNkukhu” in a video on Twitter.
In the 30-second advert, two men can be seen eating chicken. One man says, “if it’s this tasty, we call it iNkukhu".
In another scene, people can be heard saying things like, “this inkukhu is ready” and “this inkukhu is so tasty”.
Inkukhu means chicken in isiXhosa and isiZulu.
Watch the video below:
It's not just Chicken, it's iNkukhu 🔥 Our all-new summer range is perfect for the braai. Get your summer sorted here > https://t.co/RmeRsY7eIF #PnpSummerSorted pic.twitter.com/uOR8Ndas2Y— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 3, 2019
Known for its cheeky advertising, Nando's called Pick n Pay's advert “awkward”.
“Yuh, kwaze kwa'awks.”
The dig had social media in stitches as it was retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 8,300 times.
In response, Pick n Pay said the slogan “was a fun way to bring out the deliciousness of our new chicken”, adding that people should “try some of our new chicken and see why we think it’s worth getting flame-grilled for”.
Dear Internet, we thought "It’s not just chicken it’s CHICKEN!" was a fun way to bring out the deliciousness of our new chicken. We didn't mean to make anyone angry. We hope you will try some of our new chicken and see why we think it’s worth getting flame-grilled for 🍗 https://t.co/h9xcCuIaUQ— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) September 9, 2019
Reacting to the dig, social media users praised Nando’s for its sharp response. Here is a snapshot of the reactions: