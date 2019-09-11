Nando’s flame-grills Pick n Pay’s chicken advert

Chicken, anyone?

Fast-food chain Nando’s has taken a dig at supermarket group Pick n Pay, following the release of its “It's not Chicken, its iNkukhu” advert.

The supermarket recently launched a new line of chicken it referred to as “iNkukhu” in a video on Twitter.

In the 30-second advert, two men can be seen eating chicken. One man says, “if it’s this tasty, we call it iNkukhu".

In another scene, people can be heard saying things like, “this inkukhu is ready” and “this inkukhu is so tasty”.

Inkukhu means chicken in isiXhosa and isiZulu.

Watch the video below: