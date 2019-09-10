Events

Launch of 'Death on the Limpopo' by Sally Andrew on September 12

Tannie Maria is back! Join Sally Andrew in conversation with Nancy Richards at the Exclusive Books Cavendish launch of 'Death on the Limpopo' on Thursday, September 12. PS – come dressed in your best biker leathers and/or vellies! 🐊

10 September 2019 - 17:12

Tannie Maria might be the Karoo’s favourite agony aunt, but when it comes to matters of her own heart, she doesn’t have all the answers.

Why is she having trouble telling her beau – the dashing Detective Henk Kannemeyer with the chestnut moustache – that she loves him?

There are other, more pressing, problems too.

A tall stranger zooms in on her Ducati motorbike: she is Zabanguni Kani, a journalist renowned for her political exposés, who, after receiving threats, moves in with Tannie Maria for safety. And who could tell that a trip to the country’s northern parts was on the cards?

The journey plunges Maria and her friends into pools of danger, amid water maidens, murders and Harley Davidsons. 

Ladismith’s famous crime fighter is back – with a tin of buttermilk rusks in hand – to restore peace from the Klein Karoo to the great Limpopo River.

EVENT DETAILS: 

Death on the Limpopo is published by Umuzi, an imprint of Penguin Random House

RELATED ARTICLES

Familial relationships, healing and the past - Sally Andrew on 'Death on the Limpopo'

"When I set intentions for each Tannie Maria book, I seek a healing path for her that overlaps with my own."
Books
2 days ago

EXTRACT | Chapter One of 'Death on the Limpopo' by Sally Andrew

Tannie Maria is back – with a tin of buttermilk rusks in hand – to restore peace from the Klein Karoo to the great Limpopo River.
Books
1 week ago

Who’s who of South African crime writing

Mike Nicol's compilation of must-read local thriller writers
Books
8 months ago

