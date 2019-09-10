Launch of 'Death on the Limpopo' by Sally Andrew on September 12

Tannie Maria might be the Karoo’s favourite agony aunt, but when it comes to matters of her own heart, she doesn’t have all the answers.

Why is she having trouble telling her beau – the dashing Detective Henk Kannemeyer with the chestnut moustache – that she loves him?

There are other, more pressing, problems too.

A tall stranger zooms in on her Ducati motorbike: she is Zabanguni Kani, a journalist renowned for her political exposés, who, after receiving threats, moves in with Tannie Maria for safety. And who could tell that a trip to the country’s northern parts was on the cards?

The journey plunges Maria and her friends into pools of danger, amid water maidens, murders and Harley Davidsons.

Ladismith’s famous crime fighter is back – with a tin of buttermilk rusks in hand – to restore peace from the Klein Karoo to the great Limpopo River.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, September 12 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Venue: Exclusive Books Cavendish, 12 Cavendish Street, Claremont, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Nancy Richards

Nancy Richards RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Death on the Limpopo is published by Umuzi, an imprint of Penguin Random House